Marian A. Harrison
Marian A. Harrison Marian A. Harrison, age 82, of Kenosha passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center. Marian is survived by, four children, Brenda (Tom Christenson) Harrison, Bret Harrison, Bruce Harrison and Cindy (Ronald) Suidikas; five grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren; her brother, Ronald (Karen) Bussewitz; her sister, Muriel Koplin as well as nieces, nephews and other family. She was preceded in death by, her parents and her husband, John. In accordance with Marian's wishes, private services were held. Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations Stephen P. Casey, Owner and Funeral Director 3016-75th Street (262) 653-0667 www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com

Published in Kenosha News on May 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations - Stephen P. Casey, Owner
3016 75th Street
Kenosha, WI 53142
(262) 653-0667
