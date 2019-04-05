Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marian (VanZee) Dykshoorn.

Marian Arlene (Van Zee)

Dykshoorn

1921 - 2019

Marian Arlene (Van Zee) Dykshoorn, 97, quietly slipped away into her Saviors waiting arms on Jan. 1, 2019.

Marian was born Sept. 20, 1921, in Kalamazoo Mich., the daughter of William and Nellie (Flipse) Van Zee. She was a graduate of Richland (Michigan) High School and Western Michigan University.

On Oct. 19, 1951, Marian was united in marriage to Wim Dykshoorn, from the Netherlands, whom she'd met while traveling abroad. She was employed as an Administrative Assistant in the Medical Division of the Upjohn Company in Kalamazoo Mich. until becoming a full time mom.

After raising their daughters, Marian worked again as a part time secretary for St. Marks Lutheran Church in Waukegan. Marian was a member of The First Presbyterian Church, in Waukegan, where she served as an Elder and was active in the sewing group and the Women's Organization until they moved to Kenosha, Wis. in 2002. She transfered her membership to 1st Presbyterian Church in Kenosha after their move.

Family meant so much to her and she thoroughly enjoyed both her immediate and extended family and friends. She was a master gardener and loved working in her gardens and being outdoors. She also enjoyed traveling.

At 96, she moved in with her daughter and son- in-law in Arkansas, as dementia had taken away her ability to remain on her own. In her last days, she knew God was preparing her for her final home and she said, "I'm sad that I will miss being with you, but it's only for a short while and then we'll be together again." Comforting words for her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband; Willem Dyskhoorn, her parents; William and Nellie Van Zee, 2 brothers; Carl and Wilbur (Margene) Van Zee and 2 sisters; Helen (Wendell) Carnes and Vera (Gordon) Ackley.

She is survived by her 2 daughters and son-in-law; Jan Marie (Brian) Tjader, Martha Ann Bosch. 4 Granddaughters; Kristen Nicole (Thomas) Hargett, Kimberly Marie (Brandon) Chesser, Katie Ann (Jacob) Clark, Karian Elizabeth Tjader and 10 Great Grandchildren: Mathew Hargett, Andrew Hargett, Rebekah Hargett, Caleb Clark, Jacob Chesser, Levi Clark, Joshua Chesser, Jonathan Hargett, Nathan Hargett, Leah Clark, and 1 sister-in law; Rena (Carl) Van Zee as well as many nieces and nephews who meant so much to her. She will be missed.

A Memorial Service is planned for April 13, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Waukegan, Ill. In lieu of flowers, suggested memorials are: Bethany Christian Services P.O. Box 24, Grand Rapids MI 49501 or the Parkinsons Foundation 1359 Broadway suite 1509, New York NY 10018.