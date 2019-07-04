Marian Sykora

Marian Sykora died quietly in her home in Kenosha on Sunday evening (June 30).

Marian attended local schools and moved to Northern Illinois some years after graduation. In 1998, she moved back to Kenosha to open Sylvan Learning Center with her brothers and sister-in-law. Marian retired from Sylvan Learning but continued to volunteer there until the time of her death. She enjoyed welcoming the students and talking with parents. Marian was an avid reader and loved Clint Eastwood movies. More than anything, Marian enjoyed spending time with her many nieces and nephews.

Everyone in the family enjoyed receiving Gingerbread Houses from her during the Christmas Season. Marian loved being in contact with her family and she enjoyed helping others.

Marian is survived by her mother, Charlotte Sykora, her sisters: Sharon (Tom) Flynn and Karen Sykora; her brothers: Joe (Melisa) Sykora, Jim (Sue) Sykora and John (Mona) Sykora.

She was preceded in her death by her grandparents; Walter (Katherine) Bebel and Jake (Helen) Sykora and her father Joe Sykora, Sr.

A funeral mass celebrating Marian's life will be held at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 2224 30th Avenue on Saturday, July 6, at 10 a.m.

