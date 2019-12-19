Marie A. Grigolo

Marie A. Grigolo, 84, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Aurora Medical Center.

She was born on May 3, 1935 to the late Wawrzyniec and Antonia (Czysczon) Wojtowicz in Poland. She came to the United States from Africa in 1950.

On August 1, 1983 she married Victor Grigolo in Chicago, IL.

Marie worked as a bank teller for many years, retiring in 1997.

Marie enjoyed gardening, cooking, traveling and music.

Marie is survived by her loving husband Victor of Kenosha, her sons Mathew (Maureen) and their twin daughters Vivian and Diane and Steve, her stepchildren Gilda Grigolo, Victor (Peggy) Grigolo, Zulma (Steven) Lee and Susy (Jed) Piehl.

She is preceded in death by her brothers and sisters.

Visitation for Marie will be held on Thursday, December 19th (TODAY) from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held on Friday at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) with a visitation from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at Fellowship Baptist Church (1700 – 89th St.). Entombment will take place at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.

