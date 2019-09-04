Marie Anne Thonn

Marie Anne Thonn, 87, of Twin Lakes, Wis., died Sept. 1, 2019. She was born on May 13, 1932, in Chicago, Ill., to the late John and Stephanie (Parat) Olinski. In 1951, Marie married Tully V. LaTessa, the father of her three eldest children. On Jan. 14, 1960, she was united in marriage to Carl W. Thonn, who preceded her in death. She was the former owner of the Old Bridge Tavern in McHenry, Ill. She was a member of St. John's Catholic Church in Twin Lakes, Wis. where she was a member of the choir and Arimatheans.

During her life, Marie was devoted to and involved with St. Mary's Catholic Church, where she acted as Treasurer of the St. Vincent DePaul Society, was a member of the St. Mary's Ladies Club, and gave home communion to fellow parishioners. Marie's faith was an important part of her life. She was also a former member of the Red Hat Women's club, and loved music, playing cards, and crocheting. Her children and grandchildren were the light of her life and she enjoyed spending time with her large family.

Marie is survived by her eight children: Robert (Linda) LaTessa, Lyn (Mark) Ott, Mark (Maureen) LaTessa, Mary Beth (Greg) Schneider, Peg (Bill) Neumann, Bill Thonn, Eileen (Jeff) Rohn and Christina (Ken) Johnson. Sister to Ronald Dolan. Grandmother of 16 and Great Grandmother of 22. She was preceded in death by her brother John Olinski, sister Helen Brown, sister Eugenia Schaul.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday Sept. 5, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. John's Catholic Church 701 N Lake. Ave. Twin Lakes, Wis. Burial will be at Southeastern Wisconsin Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove, Wis. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Haase-Lockwood Funeral 620 Legion Dr. Twin Lakes, WI. Visitation also Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home . Memorials in her name can be made to or St. John's Catholic Church. Online condolences Haaselockwoodfhs.com. The Haase-Lockwood & Assoc. Funeral Home of Twin Lakes, WI. is assisting the family.