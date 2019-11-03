Marie E. Miller

Marie E. Miller passed away on October 30, 2019, with her loved ones at her side.

Marie was born in Chicago on March 29, 1951, to William and Marie DeWees and was educated in Chicago before graduating from Ridgewood High School in Norridge and attending Western Illinois University. She met her best friend and soul mate Brian in 1974. They married and from that point forward never left each other's side. Brian and Marie had three beautiful boys, whom they both cherished. Brian and Marie traveled to Aruba, cruised along the Mexican Riviera, and made many trips to Vegas and Phoenix. They often traveled with her folks, and took their children to Cancun, Mexico for their 20th anniversary. Marie had a passion for her family and was most happy spending time with her loved ones.

Marie leaves behind sons Mike, Adam (Hollie) and Nicholas and treasured grandchildren Elise and Owen. Marie is further survived by her father, William DeWees, Sr., her brother John DeWees (Carla, Matt and Jennie) and nephews Jonathan and Daniel (Casey) and many cousins and relatives. She was preceded in death by her love Brian, her mom Marie DeWees and her brother Bill DeWees, Jr.

It broke our hearts to lose you, but you didn't go alone; for part of us went with you the day God called you home.

