Marie I. Kuhner

Marie Kuhner, 88, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on Sept. 24, 1930, in Kenosha, Wis.; she was the daughter of the late Edward and Augusta (Niederkorn) LaPoint. She attended local schools.

In 1966, she married Pat Kuhner in Waukegan. He preceded her in death on April 11, 2019.

Marie was employed at American Motors for 16 years.

She enjoyed gardening and bowling.

She is survived by her daughter, Kelly (Don) Proko; stepdaughter, Sheila (Rick) Thompson; granddaughter, Dr. Tina (Dr. Kris) Peterson; three great-grandchildren; and her sister, June Foster.

Marie was preceded in death by her son, Robert Breiling; and her brother, Robert "Bud" LaPoint.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Aug. 29, at Proko Funeral Home from 6 p.m. until the time of service at 6:30 p.m. Interment will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery privately at a later date.

