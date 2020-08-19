1/1
Marie L. Musial
1929 - 2020
{ "" }
MADISON – Marie L. Musial, age 90 of Fitchburg, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on October 26, 1929 in Milwaukee, WI to Anthony and Eleanor (Mitschke) Seiberlich. She married Thadeus (Ted) Musial on September 2, 1950 in Kenosha, WI.

Marie was an active volunteer at Blessed Sacrament parish. She and her husband participated in many events at the Madison Elks Lodge. She enjoyed playing cards, bowling, jigsaw puzzles, cooking, and large family gatherings. Marie will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was loved so much and will be missed by many.

Marie is survived by her daughters, Margaret Mundt, and Michelle (Jon) Braddock; grandchildren, Tyler Mundt, Stephanie Mingo, Ashley Moran, Seth White, Tim Braddock, Mary Braddock, Nick Braddock, and Sarah Braddock; nine great-grandchildren; her sisters, Jean (Ed) Musial, and Betty Fox; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thadeus; her parents; and siblings, Anthony "Tony," Therese, Rita, and Ellen.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 21st at BLESSED SACRAMENT CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2116 Hollister Ave., Madison, at noon. A visitation will be held at church from 10:30 until the time of service. Burial will be held privately. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road

Madison, WI

608-238-3434



Published in Kenosha News on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
10:30 - 12:00 PM
at church
AUG
21
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
BLESSED SACRAMENT CATHOLIC CHURCH
1 entry
August 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
