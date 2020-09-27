Marie M. Kanetzke

1923 - 2020

RACINE-Marie (nee: Eifler) Kanetzke, 97, passed away on September, 22, 2020, at Ascension All Saints Hospital. She was born Racine on May 25, 1923 to the late Hubert and Selma (Holldorf) Eifler. Marie was a 1941 graduate of Washington Park High School. She was united in marriage to Gerald Kanetzke on June 6, 1953, at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church. Marie was a lifetime member of Grace Lutheran Church. She was active in the Ladies Guild and was chairman of the Memorial Committee. Marie was also a Sunday school teacher for many years and started the church library. She worked as a secretary for the Racine School District in her younger days and later volunteered at the Racine Lutheran High School Thrift Shop for many years. Marie enjoyed traveling, bowling, golf, embroidery, jigsaw and crossword puzzles.

Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Marie is survived by her children, James (Judy) Kanetzke of Kenosha, Stephen (Lorie) Kanetzke of Racine, and Kay (Tim) Peters of Eden Prairie, MN; grandchildren, Jacob, Christopher, Jeffrey and Karina Kanetzke, Alex (Justine) Peters, Calvin, Katie Peters and sister-in-law, Jan Kanetzke. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Gerald on November 12, 2004; sister, Ruth (Clyde) Back; brother, Robert (Elaine) Eifler; brothers-in-law, Lyle (Merilyn) Kanetzke, Clifford (Lois) Kanetzke and Fred Kanetzke.

Funeral services will be held at Grace Lutheran Church, 3700 Washington Avenue, at 11 a.m on Thursday, October 1, 2020 with Rev. Brian Crane officiating.

Marie will be laid to rest with Gerald at West Lawn Memorial Park. There will be a visitation at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

In memory of Marie, the family has suggested memorials to Grace Lutheran Church Elevator Fund.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Marie's caregiver, Erica for her loving care during the past three years.

