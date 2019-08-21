Marietta Kaplan Webb

Marietta Webb, 84, of Kenosha passed away on Friday Aug. 16, 2019.

Marietta was born on Dec. 11, 1934, in Waukegan Ill., the daughter of the late Harry and Shirley (Rose) Kaplan. She was educated in the schools of North Chicago. Marietta married Dale Webb on Jan. 16, 1955, in North Chicago. Marietta was employed at Abbott Labs for many years.

Survivors include three children; Hershel (Janice) Webb of Wausau, Pamela Guzman of Zion, and David Webb of Pleasant Prairie; six grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.

Marietta was preceded in death by her brother Phillip Kaplan.

Celebration of life will be held at a later date.

