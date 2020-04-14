Marilyn Edwards

1936 - 2020

Marilyn Edwards, 83 years old lifelong resident of Antioch, IL passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 at Froedtert South, Pleasant Prairie, WI. She was born August 18, 1936 in Antioch, IL the daughter of the late Harry and Helen (nèe Woolner) Dowell. On March 15, 1958, Marilyn married Raymond J. Edwards in Hernando, MS and he preceded her in death on April 3, 2005. She worked as a waitress at Antioch restaurants, including, Beehive restaurant, Lakeside restaurant, and Sequoit Harbor. Marilyn loved the interaction her work at the restaurants provided; always connecting with her customers in a special way that created lasting memories. She also worked at Oakland Grade School and Antioch Community High School in the cafeteria. Marilyn loved to gamble on the slot machines, scratch off lottery tickets, bingo, and cooking, but especially she loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. Her first priority was always her family. Marilyn was a second mom to many of her children's friends growing up. She opened her home to many of her children's friends. Marilyn loved and fed them as if they were her own. She also had a love for all animals always making sure her wildlife was well cared for. Marilyn generously donated to Veteran's organizations and first responders. She spent time as a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.

Marilyn is survived by her children, Raymond Jr. (Sheri) of North Platte, NE, Marlene Miller of Spring Grove, IL, Holly (Bill) Greenhill of Trevor, WI; her 12 grandchildren, Rachel, Sarah (Tyler), Hannah (Jed), Abigail, Christine (John), Brandon, Jonathan, Raymond Josiah, Lauren, Summerlyn, Colten, Megan and 9 great-grandchildren, Marvel, Ruby Rose, Shepherd, Julia, Lillian, Rebekah, Hezekiah, Paige, Abel, and one on the way; two step-grandchildren, Holly (Aaron) Clark and Chad (Mary) Keller, their families; her brothers, Wayne (Nancy Millhouse) Dowell, Dean (Roberta) Dowell, Terry (La Faye) Dowell; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Raymond, Sr., she was preceded in death by her brother, Glenn (Lois) Dowell.

Marilyn's family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Dr. Joel Carroll, his nurses and staff in Paddock Lake, and the nurses and staff at Froedtert South for their care and compassion during a difficult time.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions and CDC guidelines, funeral services and interment will be private. Interment will be in in Hickory Union Cemetery, Antioch, IL. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to Strang Funeral Home, 1055 Main St., Antioch, IL 60002. For additional information, call 847-395-4000. Please sign the online guestbook for Marilyn at www.strangfh.com.