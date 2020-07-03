1/1
Marilyn Emma Ehlen
1930 - 2020
Marilyn Emma Ehlen

1930-2020

Marilyn Emma Ehlen, 90 years old of Nokomis, FL, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020. She was born April 5, 1930 in Kenosha, WI, the daughter of the late Reinhardt and Emma (Barth) Hoffmann. She attended Kenosha schools. On February 1, 1950, she married Jack Ehlen in Kenosha, WI. He preceded her in death in 1982. In 1985, Marilyn moved to Las Vegas, NV, to escape Wisconsin winters. She was employed by the City of Las Vegas until her retirement in 1998. She and her sister Carol enjoyed many years in Las Vegas, welcoming family and friends into the home they shared. In 2013, Marilyn returned to Wisconsin to be close to her family. In 2016 she moved to Nokomis, FL, with John and Diane.

Marilyn is survived by her brother John Hoffmann of Kenosha, WI; her children John (Diane) Ehlen of Nokomis, FL, and Douglas Ehlen of Fullerton, CA; her two granddaughters, Tanya Parent of Kenosha, WI, and Linda Ehlen of Milwaukee, WI; three grandchildren, Branden, Dean & Elizabeth Parent of Kenosha, WI; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by eight siblings, Ruth Hoffmann, June Kubert, Hope Cole, Doris Bosman, Audrea VanArsdale, Raymond Hoffmann, Alice Theivagt and Carol LeMay.

Memorial remembrances in Marilyn's name can be made to:

Tidewell Hospice or the Alzheimer's Association

There will be a memorial service for family and friends at a later date



Published in Kenosha News on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
