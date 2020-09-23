Marilyn Jean Casey

Marilyn Jean Casey passed away peacefully on September 19, 2020 after a short illness. She was 88.

She was born in Kenosha to Leo and Leona McPhaul and had one brother Donald McPhaul (deceased). She married Richard "Dick" Casey in 1953, continuing to live in Kenosha.

Marilyn worked at American Motors until starting a family. Together they raised three children, Mark (Kerry of Shelbyville, KY) Kathleen (Rick Sattler of Conroe, TX) and David (Lynne of Kenosha). Marilyn's passion was her family and friends. When Mark and Kathleen where in marching band, Marilyn and Dick got the parade bug. When Dick retired, they would go to as many parades they could find in the immediate area or even when visiting their children out of state. David was active in area sports so they would attend his events enjoying family time.

Dick passed in 2005 and Marilyn turned her focus to her 12 grandchildren and 21 great grand- children. Marilyn loved to keep up with all of them and most importantly, supporting them in their adventures. She was loved by all and will be dearly missed.

The family would like to thank Lauren Casey, Marilyn's granddaughter, for using her skills, compassion and love to be Marilyn's 24/7 caregiver and the support given by Aurora at Home. Thank you!

Any donations can be made to St. Mary Catholic Church for Masses in Marilyn's name.

Private family funeral services are being held with a private family gathering to follow. Entombment will be at All Saints Catholic Cemetery.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner and Funeral Director

(262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com