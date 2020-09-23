1/1
Marilyn Jean Casey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Marilyn Jean Casey

Marilyn Jean Casey passed away peacefully on September 19, 2020 after a short illness. She was 88.

She was born in Kenosha to Leo and Leona McPhaul and had one brother Donald McPhaul (deceased). She married Richard "Dick" Casey in 1953, continuing to live in Kenosha.

Marilyn worked at American Motors until starting a family. Together they raised three children, Mark (Kerry of Shelbyville, KY) Kathleen (Rick Sattler of Conroe, TX) and David (Lynne of Kenosha). Marilyn's passion was her family and friends. When Mark and Kathleen where in marching band, Marilyn and Dick got the parade bug. When Dick retired, they would go to as many parades they could find in the immediate area or even when visiting their children out of state. David was active in area sports so they would attend his events enjoying family time.

Dick passed in 2005 and Marilyn turned her focus to her 12 grandchildren and 21 great grand- children. Marilyn loved to keep up with all of them and most importantly, supporting them in their adventures. She was loved by all and will be dearly missed.

The family would like to thank Lauren Casey, Marilyn's granddaughter, for using her skills, compassion and love to be Marilyn's 24/7 caregiver and the support given by Aurora at Home. Thank you!

Any donations can be made to St. Mary Catholic Church for Masses in Marilyn's name.

Private family funeral services are being held with a private family gathering to follow. Entombment will be at All Saints Catholic Cemetery.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner and Funeral Director

(262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kenosha News on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations - Stephen P. Casey, Owner
3016 75th Street
Kenosha, WI 53142
(262) 653-0667
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 22, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
September 22, 2020
We enjoyed sharing with Marilyn the grandparenting of David Casey's family. She was a delight to know, her quick wit and dry humor was always spot on. Our best wishes to all the family, especially to Marilyn's grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Tim and Suann Hayes
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved