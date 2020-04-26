Marilyn M. Knight

January 3, 1935 - April 20, 2020

Marilyn M. Knight, age 85 of Pleasant Prairie, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 at Froedtert South – Pleasant Prairie Campus.

Born in Kenosha on January 3, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Edward H. and Ruth A. (Smith) Pfeiffer. Marilyn attended local schools and was a graduate of Mary D. Bradford High School.

She was united in marriage to Sylvester Knight and he preceded her in death.

Marilyn was one of the friendly bartenders that greeted you at The Starlite Club and Tappa's Bar.

She previously was employed with the Samuel Lowe Company.

Marilyn enjoyed playing cribbage with her customers and family. She loved to go fishing and spend time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by her four children, James (Jana) Bonner, Carol Christensen, Ruth Waldow, and Sylvester (Sheila Eisch) Knight, Jr.; her brother, James Pfeiffer; her five grandchildren, Jessie, Nikki, Justine, Brittany and Tyler; and her four great grandchildren, Noah, Landon, Anthony and Piper.

In addition to her parents and husband, Sylvester Knight; she was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Pfeiffer.

In accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, funeral services honoring Marilyn's life will be held privately. Private interment will take place in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.

Marilyn's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Sisters and staff of The Legacy at St. Joseph's and the staff at Froedtert South-Pleasant Prairie Campus for the compassionate care and respect they provided.

