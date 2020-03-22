Marilyn Madaj

February 14, 1938- March 14, 2020

Marilyn Madaj, 82, of Paddock Lake, passed away on Saturday March 14, 2020 at Hospice Alliance Hospice House.

Marilyn was born on February 14, 1938 in Chicago, IL, to the son of the late Alexsandor & Annette (Tokai) Kunda. She was educated in the schools of Chicago. Marilyn married Joseph F. Madaj on April 26, 1957. She was employed for many years as a secretary/office worker at a copier manufacturer. Her hobbies included crafting, flea markets, garage sales, fishing and swimming in Paddock Lake, cheering for the Cubs and the Bears, but most of all spending time with her family & friends. She enjoyed Sanibel Island and traveling to Florida often.

Survivors include her children; Suzanne Lucile (Tim) Stang of Kentucky, Michael Joseph Madaj of Tomahawk, WI, Sharon (Geoff) Miller of Bradenton, FL, sister; Lynn Stevenson of CT, 4 grandchildren; Rachel (Noel Nevarez), Nicholas, Timothy(Miranda Stang) Thomas, and 2 great grandchildren, Haley and Josephina.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226 Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262) 652-1943

www.kenosha-funeral-services.com