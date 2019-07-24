SAYBROOK - Marilyn Quinn, 81, of Saybrook, passed away at 8:58 p.m. Thursday (July 18, 2019) in OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, surrounded by her family.

Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday at Saybrook Christian Church. Funeral will start at 3 p.m. also at the church. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Saybrook. Memorial donations may be made to the Community Cancer Center, 407 E. Vernon, Normal, IL 61761.

Marilyn was born Dec. 19, 1937, in Saybrook, to Loren Charles and Florence Price Fear. She married Charles Quinn on June 5, 1955, in Saybrook. He preceded her in death Oct. 28, 2018.

Surviving are sons, Timothy (Becky) Quinn, Sibley; Robert (Susan) Quinn, Gibson City; daughter, Teresa (Jeff) Beightler, Saybrook; six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and one son, Steven Quinn.

Marilyn had requested Jacob, TJ and Eric Quinn; Derek Holmes; Kaleb Jordan; Jeff Glascock, as pallbearers, and Fred Gaefeke; John, Gary and Bob Trembley, as honorary pallbearers.

Marilyn was very family-orientated. She frequently traveled with Charles to their house in Fruitland, Fla., where they would spend time with friends. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and devoted friend who will be deeply missed.