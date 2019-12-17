Marilyn R. Maynard

May 17, 1929 - Dec. 15, 2019

Marilyn R. Maynard, 90, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Brookside Care Center.

She was born on May 17, 1929 to the late Evald and Regina "Polly" (Dryanski) Iverson in Racine. She was educated in the schools of Racine.

In 1959 she married Elmer Maynard in Racine.

Marilyn worked in accounts receivables for Jockey International for many years, retiring from there. After retirement, she volunteered at St. Catherine's Hospital.

Marilyn enjoyed crocheting, reading and was a good cook.

Marilyn is survived by her loving husband Elmer, her cousin Sr. Henrietta "Junie" Gesinski and many good friends and neighbors.

She is preceded in death by her sisters and brothers.

Funeral Services for Marilyn will be held on Thursday, December 19th at 11:00 a.m. at the Hansen-Lendman Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Private entombment will take place at Green Ridge Cemetery.

