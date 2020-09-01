1/1
Marina Veltri
1935 - 2020
Marina Veltri, 84, of Kenosha, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Cosenza, Italy, on October 27, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Fidel and Rosana (Taccone) Bombino.

On March 14, 1954, she married Eugenio Veltri in Argentina, and they moved their family to Kenosha in 1972. He preceded her in death on October 23, 2014. She is happy to be reunited with her beloved husband in Heaven.

Marina was a member at St. Mary Catholic Church. She enjoyed gardening, baking sugar cookies for holidays, and was an excellent cook, specializing in her homemade gnocci and pasta sauce. She especially enjoyed cooking with her sisters and passing her recipes down to her family. Above all else, Marina was an excellent mother and loved her grandchildren dearly.

Survivors include her two children, Francisca Rosana (Thomas) Peters, and Eugenio F. (Lisa) Veltri; five grandchildren, Ryan Peters, Melissa Peters, Kyle (Stephanie) Peters, Christina (Branden) Patzschke, and Andrea Veltri; two great-grandchildren, Liam and Addison Patzschke; and a sister, Aurora Tocci. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Aside from her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Flora Trotta; and two brothers-in-law, Enzo Tocci and Frank Trotta.

The family would like to thank Aurora at Home Hospice for the care they provided.

Visitation will take place on Wednesday, September 2nd, at Proko Funeral Home, from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, September 3rd, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 7307 40th Ave, at 9:00 a.m. Entombment will take place privately at All Saints Mausoleum.

Facial coverings are required to attend services.

Published in Kenosha News on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Proko Funeral Home
Proko Funeral Home
SEP
3
Mass of Christian Burial
09:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Send Flowers
