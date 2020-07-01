Mario Caira

1923-2020

After 96 years, Mario Caira peacefully shed the bonds of this world on Friday, June 26, 202,0 for his life in eternity.

A son of the late Gaspere and Raffaela Caira, Mario was born December 8, 1923, in Rende (Calabria) Italy. He was educated in local schools there. Following the war, in January 1947, he married his childhood sweetheart, Amelia Chiappetta in Rende. They shared some 71 wonderful years together before her death in 2018. Together they raised three children.

In 1955, Mario and Amelia made their new home in the United States settling in Kenosha. Mario took an entry level position at the American Brass where he advanced to a pipefitter by his retirement, 30 years later. Always a hard worker and provider, Mario took side jobs delivering groceries, landscaping, and painting. After leaving the Brass, Mario started the Kenosha Antenna Services for Kenosha and Racine. He put up 100s of TV antennas and towers before taking his full retirement.

Family came first for Mario. He had a keen mind, good sense of humor, and winning personality. He spent many hours in the garden and enjoyed sharing the harvest. Mario also would get away to his "secret" fishing spot. He served in the Italian Army before coming to this country. Mario was immensely proud to take U.S. citizenship in 1962.

Mario was a member of St. Anthony's Church.

Treasuring his memory are his daughter, Lena (Fred) Schlater; son, Reno Caira, both of Kenosha; and his son, Tony (Terry Hartnell) Caira, of Boca Raton, FL. Mario leaves behind his brothers-in-law, Franchino (Olimpia) Chiappetta of Rende, and Leo (Marikay) Chiappetta of Kenosha.

The blessings of a growing family were a joy to Mario. His grandchildren include, Peggy (Rodger) Kormylo and Reno Caira of Kenosha, Amy (Tommy) Cunningham of Atlanta, and Gina DiLeo of Orlando. Great-grandchildren surviving Mario are Cameron (Maddy) Kormylo & Katherine Kormylo, Gianna & Janessa DiLeo, and Joseph & Edison Cunningham. Surviving nieces and nephews include, Beniamino (Tina) Caira, Marisa (Enrico Bosco) Caira, and Gaspere Caira. Grand nieces and nephews include, Olympia, Francesco and Valerio Chiappetta, as well as Francesco (Federica) Petrasso and Paola Giovanna (Francesco Imbrogno) Petrasso; and a great-grandnephew, Peter Imbrogno.

Mario was predeceased by his wife, Amelia; his parents; a brother, Ceaser Caira of Rende; and a brother, Aldo Caira of Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The family expresses deep appreciation to Claridge House for their diligent care and Genesis Rehab Services for their continuous support and therapy for Mario.

Visitation in celebration of the life of Mario Caira will be held Sunday, July 5th, from 1:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Proko Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, July 6th, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 2223 – 51st St. Kenosha. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery & Mausoleum.

Memorials for Masses will be appreciated by the family, in lieu of flowers.

