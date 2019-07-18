Mario Marchese

Mario Marchese, 86, of Kenosha passed away on Tuesday July 16, 2019, at Aurora Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.

Mario was born on May 11, 1933, in Italy, the son of the late Antonio and Concetta (Lupo) Marchese. He was educated in the schools of Italy. Mario married Ida Suriano in 1952 in Italy. He was employed at the American Brass for 22 years. Mario was a member of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church. His hobbies included spending time with his family & friends.

Survivors include his children, Antonio (Merrilee) Marchese, Francesco (MaryAnn) Marchese, Virginia (Gregory) Watkins, Charlie Marchese; a sister, Armeda Marchese of Italy; 6 grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren. Mario was preceded in death by his wife, Ida, and brothers, Salvatore and Francesco.

A visitation will be held on Saturday July 20, 2019, at Mt. Carmel Catholic Church from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., with funeral services to follow at 11 a.m.. Burial St. George Cemetery.

