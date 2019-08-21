Marion Elizabeth Vareck

Marion Elizabeth Vareck, 72, resident of Somers, passed to eternal life on Saturday, Aug.

17, 2019 at Ascension, All Saints in Racine surrounded by her loving family and friends.

Marion was born on Nov. 26, 1946, in Kenosha to the late Carl and Anna Rusch. On June

29, 1968 she married the love of her life, William, he preceded her in death on Dec. 17,

2014.

Marion retired from Kenosha Unified School District in the Central Kitchen after 24 years of

service and was owner of Exceptional Events with her son David, as a side companion until the time of her death. Counted as one of her greatest pleasures was her grandchildren and spent countless hours caring and enjoying their companionship, company and activities. Following her retirement, she took active roles in her children and grandchildren lives and activities whenever possible

Marion is survived by a son, David Vareck, CPFM, FM, CESP, CEH, BHM, a daughter, Kelly Jansen RN, son in law, Christopher Jansen, grandchildren Madison, Levi and Piper, and a sister, Catherine Ropp.

Marion was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Anna, and a brother, Carl E. Rusch.

Visitation with the family will be held on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at 9 a.m. at The Woman's

Club of Kenosha, (6028 – 8th Avenue) until time of service at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at

Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. Memorials to the family would be appreciated to be dispersed

amongst her many interests.

