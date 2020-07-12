Marion Gratz

Born to Eternal Life June 27 at age 96.

Raised on a dairy farm in Paris, Wisconsin. Served the church for 28 years with the Sisters of Saint Francis.

Taught students of all levels for 44 years in private and public schools in Milwaukee.

Preceded in death by her parents George and Josephine (Fliess) Gratz. Memorial Liturgy at Saint Martin or Tours in Franklin on July 15 at 11 a.m.

Greatly appreciated is the compassionate and loving care given to Marion at Library Terrace Assisted Living in Kenosha.

Visit: www.Hartsonfuneralhom.com for more information.