Marion Scruggs, 89, a life-long resident of Kenosha passed away on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Marion was the daughter of Timothy and Minnie Cox. She provided a loving home for her husband Hugh and her two sons. Marion was a member of Kenosha Bible Church where she was active as a Sunday School teacher, nursery worker, providing food to those in need, greeter and supporting missionary activities.

As a wife and mother, she is remembered for having fun family times, Christmas baking, listening to the radio, playing games and practical jokes. She cared for her family and made a beautiful home.

She loved her husband, sons, daughter-in-laws, grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, brothers, sisters and relatives on the Scruggs side of the family including Naomi Rice among many others to numerous to name. She never met a stranger.

She loved the Lord Jesus Christ and is now rejoicing with Him. Marion will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Marion was preceded in death by her husband Hugh Scruggs, her parents Timothy and Minnie Cox, her son Robert Scruggs and her two brothers Robert Cox and Timothy Jr. Cox

She is survived by a sister Judy Toll and a Brother Bill Cox, her son Edward and daughter-in-law Ginny Jeanne Scruggs, Five grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews and friends, Naomi Rice and sister-in-law of Salisbury, N.C

Funeral services for Marion will be held at Friday, Sept.13, at 11 a.m. at Kenosha Bible Church (5405 67th Street). A visitation will be held at the church on Friday, Sept. 13 at 10:15 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Kenosha Bible Church would be greatly appreciated.

