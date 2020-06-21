Marjorie A. Aderman

Marjorie A. Aderman,91, formerly of Somers, WI. passed away peacefully on June 15th, 2020 in Green Bay, WI.

Marge was born and raised in Somers and lived in the Aderman homestead on County Hwy. E, for most of her life, with her dad, Sherman, caring for him until his passing. Marge loved the sun and could always be seen tinkering in the flower garden or taking the dog for long walks around the village. When the family homestead was sold, Marge and her brother John moved to the Milwaukee area and later to Racine where once again Marge was placed in a caregiver role as she cared for John until his passing. Although she never married, she was always called upon to be the true matriarch of the family. She loved getting the whole family together and planned yearly picnics by the lake where she enjoyed spending time with the little ones. When visiting Marge, the first thing on the table was a piping hot cup of coffee and a plate of her famous fancy cookies. Marge was a woman well ahead of her time with an extraordinary sense of contemporary art and style. She was witty, wise and full of sass.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Sherman and Mildred (Haigh) Aderman, brother, Don Aderman, brother, John Aderman, brother Wayne Aderman and sister Betty ( Aderman ) Nall. There was also a twin baby sister to Don, who passed not long after birth.

Marge is survived by two brothers, Mel (Carolyn) Aderman of Green Bay, WI, and Ken Aderman of Webster, WI. and one sister Linda (Ron) Mentek of Vancouver, WA.

Also surviving are two sisters-in law, Sue (Wayne) Aderman of West Bend, WI and Daphne (Don) Aderman of Phoenix, AZ. and one brother-in-law, Joe (Betty) Nall of Shorewood, WI.

Marge is also survived by several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews all of whom she loved dearly and her best friend of more than 70 years, Geri Baumblat of Racine, WI.

Margie's family would like to extend a very special thank you to the entire staff of Alpha Senior Concepts in Suamico, WI for the kind, compassionate care they provided to Margie over the past two years and also to Compassus Hospice, especially, Tanya, for keeping Margie comfortable in her last days.

Funeral Services for Marge will be held on Tuesday, June 23rd at 11:00 a.m. at Somers United Church of Christ (9918 – 12th St. Somers). Interment will follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Tuesday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Family and Friends are encouraged to wear masks.

