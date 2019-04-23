Marjorie Ruth Haack

1926 - 2019

Marjorie Ruth Haack died peacefully April 11, 2019, at Ridgewood Care Center, Racine, Wis. She was born April 3, 1926, in Maplewood, Wis., to the late William F. and Evangeline (née Meyer) Moore.

Marge grew up in Algoma, Wis., graduating from St. Mary parochial school and Algoma High School, class of 1944, where she played trombone in the school band and made many lifelong friends. In 1947 she married Clarence F. Haack, of Algoma, and during Clarence's 20 years of service in the U. S. Army they and their four children crisscrossed the country to postings in Mich., Texas and Okla. Marge relished the opportunity to travel and see new places and in later years she loved her trips to Calif., N.Y., Hawaii, Mexico and elsewhere. She and her family were former residents of Zion, Ill., where Marge worked as a bookkeeper and clerk at Leader Hardware for many years.

She retired to Kenosha, Wis., where she made the most of living near Lake Michigan with nearly daily walks around the harbor.

She enjoyed music, from Tony Bennett to the Beatles, and taught herself the basics of classical guitar. She attended Ravinia performances whenever she could. Marge made the best apple pies, pumpkin pies, cakes and cinnamon rolls. She enjoyed golf and loved hot summer days.

Marge had a gentle heart, especially when it came to children and animals, but also liked a good laugh and made family get togethers so much fun. She was the center of her family, and the door to her home was always open to them.

Marge was a kind and loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother and was dearly loved in return. She will be missed forever.

She is survived by her four children, Jesse (Mary) Haack, Kenosha; Susan (Joe Rodriguez) Erler, Gary, Ind.; Margaret (Steve) Gelb, San Diego, Calf,; Sara (Rick Fare) Townsend, Mount Pleasant, Wis.; grandchildren Andrea (Mike) Evanich, Crown Point, Ind.; Jason (Emily Hunt) Erler, Cincinnati, Ohio; Jeff Townsend, Milwaukee, Wis.; Pete (Amanda) Townsend, Kenosha, Wis.; Leah (James) Macklem, San Diego, Calf.; and Hannah Gelb, San Diego, Calf.; great grandchildren Julia Erler, Jennifer Evanich, Andrew Evanich and William Macklem, and dear nieces Kay (Steve) Detaege, Hobart, Wis., and Connie (Wayne) Bjarnarson, Abrams, Wis..

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother, William Moore Jr.

Visitation for Marjorie will be held on Thursday, April 25, at the Hansen-Lendman Funeral Home from noon until 1:30 p.m. A Memorial Mass will be held at 2 p.m. at St. James Catholic Church. Inurnment will follow at St. James Cemetery.

Hansen-Lendman Funeral Home

6019 – 7th Ave.

Kenosha, WI 53143

262-654-2136

Online Memorial Book