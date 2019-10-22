Marjorie D. Baker Smith

Marjorie D. Baker Smith, 92, died on Friday, October 18, at Brookside Care Center, 3506 Washington Road, Kenosha, WI.

Born in Waukegan Ill. on November 24, 1926, Marjorie Delores Barnes, she was the daughter of Percy and Thelma Barnes of Waukegan.

She graduated from Waukegan High School at age 16, and married Enned Ronald Baker in 1943, who she met while he was stationed at Great Lakes Naval Station during World War II. The couple began married life in Chicago and later returned to Waukegan to raise their own family.

Marjorie worked for many years for the Waukegan News-Sun, retiring as supervisor of the Classified Advertising Department.

She was widowed in 1973, and moved to Kenosha when she was married to resident Robert E. Smith from 1981- 1994.

Marjorie grew and was an active member of Central Christian Church, Waukegan, where she played the piano and organ. When she moved to Kenosha she became an active member of First Christian Church, Kenosha. She enjoyed serving the church in any way she could. She also enjoyed music and dancing, socializing with church friends and at the Kenosha VFW. She also enjoyed travel and time with family and friends at the family cabin (built in 1952 by father Percy, brother Norm, and husband "Ronnie) on George Lake, in Bristol, WI.

She is survived by brother Norman (Laurene) Barnes, daughter Catherine Ann Baker Breski of Fox Lake, IL, son William Ronald (Joni) Baker of Cincinnati, and niece Deborah Barnes (Dominic) Gastaldi. She also survived by grandchildren Michele (Andy) Koller (Orange, CA); Brian (Dana) Breski (Debary,FL); Gavin (Naomi) Baker (Knoxville, TN), and Kyle (Joy) Baker (Nashville, TN). In addition she is survived by three step-grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents Percy and Thelma Barnes, husband Enned R. Baker, sister-in-law Emily Barnes, and husband Robert E. Smith, and his children Kathy Adelson and Jeffrey Smith, all of Kenosha.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday October 26, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at First Christian Church. (13022-Wilmot Road) Visitation will be on Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of services.

Memorials may be made to the newly established Enned R. Baker Scholarship Fund, at Stone-Campbell In141117, Cincinnati, OH 45251.

