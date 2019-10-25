Marjorie Smith

Marjorie D. Baker Smith, 92, died on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Brookside Care Center, 3506 Funeral services will be held on Saturday October 26, 2019 at 11:30a.m. at First Christian Church. (13022-Wilmot Road) Visitation will be on Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of services.

Memorials may be made to the newly established Enned R. Baker Scholarship Fund, at Stone-Campbell In141117, Cincinnati, OH 45251.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director

3016-75th Street (262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com