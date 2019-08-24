Mark Ray Peterson

Mark A. Peterson, 62, was born near Minneapolis, Minn. on Dec. 31, 1956, to Raymond and Virginia Peterson. He died unexpectedly on Aug. 5, 2019 in Kenosha, Wis.

Mark spent many years on the road driving semi trucks for North American, later working in parts for TA Truck Stop. He then drove truck for Kutzler and finished his career with Kenosha Private Police as a security officer.

Mark enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He was an avid NASCAR enthusiast, enjoyed working on cars and motorcycles, and spending time with his dog, Mariah.

He is survived by 3 children, Carrie (Walter) Jasiak, Melissa (Melissa) Peterson-Ney and Jim (Crystal) Peterson; 3 brothers, Matthew "Charlie", Kevin, and Scott Peterson; and grandchildren Haley Peterson, Christian "CJ" Jasiek, Wyatt Roberts, and Natalie Peterson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and grandson Richard "Richie" Moran.

The family will be holding an open house on Sept. 7, 2019, at Birchwood Restaurant from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. to celebrate Mark's life. Private interment will be for family members only.