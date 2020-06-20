Mark D. Deckrosh

1962-2020

Mark Deckrosh, 57, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family.

Mark was born on August 7, 1962 in Waukegan, the son of the late Norman & Patricia (McNeil) Deckrosh. Raised by Carole Rossdeutcher. He was educated in the schools of Round Lake. Mark was a member of the U.S. Army. He married Mary Emerson of August 19, 1993 in Waukegan. Mark was employed at Northfield Block for many years. His hobbies included fishing, tinkering around in the garage, working on cars, helping people, sitting around the campfire, and most of all, he loved ice cream.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Deckrosh of Kenosha; son, Dustin Deckrosh of Milwaukee; sisters, Vicky (Larry Yaworski) Deckrosh of Zion, Teri (John Randall) Deckrosh of Wheatland; nephews, Matthew I, John Burroughs; and great nephew, Matthew II.

A visitation will be held on Monday June 22, 2020 at Kenosha Funeral Services from 3-6:00PM, with funeral services to follow at 6:00PM.

