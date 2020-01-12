Mark Ingram

October 5, 1957 - January 4, 2020

Mark Ingram, 62, of Lake Villa, passed away on Saturday January 4, 2020 peacefully at his home. He was born in Kenosha, WI on October 5, 1957 to the late BJ and Georgette Ingram.

Mark and his wife Kimberly have been together and married for 22 years. He is also survived by his children Austin, Brittany and Maranda; 3 grandchildren; sister Renae Ingram. He is also survived by other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial visitation will take place on Tuesday January 14, 2020 at Ringa Funeral Home 122 S. Milwaukee Ave. Lake Villa, IL 60046 from 4:00 – 8:00 pm with a service starting at 7:30 pm.