Mark John Schiesl

Mark John Schiesl, 59, of Campbellsport, previously of Kenosha, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Froedtert Hospital of Milwaukee, after his battle with cancer.

Born in Kenosha on January 5, 1960, he was the son of the late Jack and Mary Lou (Wickersheim) Schiesl. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha.

After high school, Mark was employed by AMChrysler and retired after 30 years.

Mark was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, kayaking, and riding dirt bikes, ATVs, snowmobiles, bicycles, and motorcycles. He was adventurous and could be found scavenging the area for items he found interesting.

Surviving Mark is his son, Chase; three brothers, Dave, Greg, and Terry Schiesl; and other nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.

Aside from his parents, Mark is preceded in death by a brother, Rick Schiesl.

A celebration of life will occur at Proko Funeral Home on Saturday, November 2, 2019, from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. Interment will be private.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111 60th Street Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Mark's Online Memorial Book At:

www.prokofuneralhome.com