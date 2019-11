Mark John Schiesl

Mark John Schiesl, 59, of Campbellsport, previously of Kenosha, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Froedtert Hospital of Milwaukee, after his battle with cancer.

A celebration of life will occur at Proko Funeral Home on Saturday, November 2, 2019, from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. Interment will be private.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111 60th Street Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Mark's Online Memorial Book At:

www.prokofuneralhome.com