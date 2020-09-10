Mark L. Craig

1937 - 2020

On Friday, September 4, 2020, Mark L. Craig of Kenosha, was called home after a long-time fight with lung disease at the age of 83. Prior to his passing he enjoyed living at the WI Veterans Home in Union Grove, where he enjoyed playing bingo with the other members. Mark was also a member of the VFW Post #1865 and the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge #286. All of his life he enjoyed bowling, hunting, fishing and playing cards with family. Although, his greatest joy was the time he spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Born on July 23, 1937 in Mt. Pleasant, IA to Gordon and Marie (Neese) Craig. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served during the Korean conflict until his honorable discharge in 1957. Mark married for the second time to his soul mate, Connie Schultz in Chicago on December 9, 1976. They relocated to Kenosha and he worked for many years at Goelitz Confectionary (Jelly Belly).

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife; his son David; a cherished granddaughter Lisa; his siblings Lawrence, Pete, David, Stuart, Damien, Roseann, Rosalie, Karen, Pauline; and other family members.

Mark is survived by, his beloved daughter, Diana (Harry) Koeppel of Kenosha; his son, Mark V. Craig of Kenosha; his daughter, Deborah (Howard) Larkin of Rosemont, IL; six grandchildren, Anthony (Araceli) Peterson; Valerie (Alex) Quispe; Eric Larkin; Jennifer Koeppel; Alyssa Peterson, and Ryan Larkin; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild on the way; his loving brother, J.P. Craig as well as many cherished nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Mark will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church (7307 - 40th Avenue) with Military Honors to follow. Visitation will be held on Saturday at the church from 10:00 A.M. until the time of Mass.

