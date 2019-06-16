Kenosha News

Mark Marano (1956 - 2019)
  • "We are so saddened by your loss. Our thoughts and prayers..."
    - Ron and Lou Ann Daniels
  • "Lora and the girls, I am so sorry for your loss. Sorry I..."
    - Danny Anderson
  • "Great family mark is a dude...rip... our deepest..."
    - Garza Family
  • "so very sorry Lora, what a fine husband, dad and nanoo! ..."
  • "My heartfelt condolences to the Mariano family. I have fond..."
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church
1919 54th Street
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church
1919 54th Street
Obituary
Mark Marano

Mark Marano, 63 years old, of Kenosha, passed away on Tuesday June 11, 2019 at his home with his family by his side.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday June 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church (1919 54th Street). Visitation will be on Monday at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of mass. Burial will follow at All Saints Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Children's Hospital of WI (NICU) would be appreciated by the family.

