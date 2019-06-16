Mark Marano

Mark Marano, 63 years old, of Kenosha, passed away on Tuesday June 11, 2019 at his home with his family by his side.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday June 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church (1919 54th Street). Visitation will be on Monday at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of mass. Burial will follow at All Saints Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Children's Hospital of WI (NICU) would be appreciated by the family.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director

3016 75th Street (262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com