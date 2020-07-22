1/1
Mark Truax
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Mark Truax

1966-2020

Mark Truax, 53, of Kenosha passed away on Friday July 17, 2020 at Froedtert South-St. Catherine's surrounded by his loving family.

Mark was born on November 15, 1966 in Kenosha, the son of Ronald & Linda (Nelson) Truax. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha. Mark married Donna Hettinger on March 5, 2010 in Kenosha. Mark was employed as a roofer for many years and recently worked at Gourmet Foods International. His hobbies included cheering for the Cubs, Packers, attending family gatherings and backyard BBQ's.

Survivors include his wife, Donna Truax of Kenosha; step children, Kevin & Dean Burns of Kenosha; father, Ronald Truax of Kenosha; brother, Clint (Stephanie) Truax of Kenosha; 9 grandchildren; and nieces, nephews, and other family & friends. Mark was preceded in death by his mother, Linda, and brother, Shawn.

Funeral services were private.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226 Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262) 652-1943

www.kenosha-funeral-services.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kenosha News on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kenosha Funeral Services - Kenosha
8226 Sheridan Rd.
Kenosha, WI 53143
(262) 652-1943
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 22, 2020
I'm so saddened to hear about Mark.. My thoughts and prayers are with you Donna and your family.
Suzanne Piotrowski
Friend
July 21, 2020
Sorry for your loss
Mark will be missed
Dave and Donna Gilliam
Family
July 21, 2020
Thinking of you Donna Ronnie and Clint !.
Rhonda Reagles
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved