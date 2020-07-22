Mark Truax

1966-2020

Mark Truax, 53, of Kenosha passed away on Friday July 17, 2020 at Froedtert South-St. Catherine's surrounded by his loving family.

Mark was born on November 15, 1966 in Kenosha, the son of Ronald & Linda (Nelson) Truax. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha. Mark married Donna Hettinger on March 5, 2010 in Kenosha. Mark was employed as a roofer for many years and recently worked at Gourmet Foods International. His hobbies included cheering for the Cubs, Packers, attending family gatherings and backyard BBQ's.

Survivors include his wife, Donna Truax of Kenosha; step children, Kevin & Dean Burns of Kenosha; father, Ronald Truax of Kenosha; brother, Clint (Stephanie) Truax of Kenosha; 9 grandchildren; and nieces, nephews, and other family & friends. Mark was preceded in death by his mother, Linda, and brother, Shawn.

Funeral services were private.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226 Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262) 652-1943

www.kenosha-funeral-services.com