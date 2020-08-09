1/1
Mark W. Putrow
1957 - 2020
Mark W. Putrow

1957-2020

Mark Putrow, 63, of Kenosha passed away on August 2, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Mark was born on August 2, 1957 in Kenosha, the son of the late Wayne and Bonnie (Gratehouse) Putrow. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha graduating from Tremper and attended college where he received his associate's degree. Mark was a member of the First Presbyterian Church. He was employed at Speaker, Becker, and Pieper Electric Group as an Electrician for many years. His hobbies included fishing, hunting, bowling, playing football, old cars, cheering for the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Cubs, traveling, going to his cabin in Tomahawk, but most of all he loved spending time with his friends and family.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Putrow of Kenosha; children, William (Jen) Rolbiecki, Christopher Rolbiecki, and Nicholas (Mani) Rolbiecki all of California; brother, Steven Putrow of Mississippi; sisters, Cheryl (Jon) Wilson of Kenosha and Lora (Mark) McNeely of Wauwatosa; nieces, Sarah, Talore, and Jordan; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Benjamin, Zada, Ethan and Jacob; also survived by many family and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorials to Hospice Alliance Inc., First Presbyterian Church, or Safe Harbor Humane Society would be greatly appreciated.

Mark's family would like to thank Dr. Jarzembowski, Maggie and Sharon for always being there through the years of Mark's illnesses.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226-Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI  53143

(262) 652-1943

www.kenosha-funeral-services.com



Published in Kenosha News on Aug. 9, 2020.
