Mark Young

Mark McKinney Young

1959 - 2019

Mark McKinney Young, 60, of Kenosha passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.

Mark was born on March 25, 1959, in Helena, Ark. to Nathaniel and Leona (Palmer) Young Sr. Mark enjoyed playing basketball, bowling, watching T.V. and going to the Kenosha Achievement Center. His greatest joy was the time he spent with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Nathaniel Young Jr. and two sisters, Linda Mitchell and Sandra Foster.

Mark is survived by, 11 siblings, Eddie (Bessie) Young, Jimmie (Jeanette) Young, Bernice Young, Annie (Roy) Sledge, Brenda Young, Dale (Janice) Young, Diana Young, Jerdy Young, Ozell (Billy) Brantley, Joseph Young and Macon Young; his sister-in-law, Beatrice Young as well as a host of aunties, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services for Mark will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at the Woman's Club of Kenosha (6028 – 8th Avenue) with interment to follow at Sunset Ridge memorial Park. A visitation with the family will be held on Tuesday at the Woman's Club from noon until the time of service.



Published online at KenoshaNews.com on May 5, 2019
