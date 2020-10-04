Marlene A. Evans

July 21, 1935 - October 2, 2020

Marlene A. Evans, age 85, passed away peacefully on October 2, 2020 at Aurora Health Center.

She was born full of life on July 21, 1935 in Milwaukee, WI. Marlene was the daughter of the late Harry and Vera (Babcock) Willie.

In 1951 Marlene was united in marriage to Gene Fanning. Their union was blessed with five children and was later dissolved. In 1966 Marlene was united in marriage to Roger Evans. They were blessed with a son and their marriage was later dissolved.

Marlene attended local schools and was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church where her children went to school. She was also a member of the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge # 286. Her passion was sewing. She loved to sew clothes and make quilts for her family. Marlene was a lifelong cribbage and monopoly player. She loved writing poetry and wrote a book of poems. She was a great baker and hostess and was famous for her chocolate eclairs. A loving and generous woman who helped any person or child that needed it. She was much loved by all her nieces, nephews and family.

Marlene was employed with S.C. Johnson and Co. for 10 years. In 1985, she moved to New York and was employed with New York State Thruway as a Tollbooth Operator, until her retirement in 1997. Following her retirement, she returned to Kenosha.

She is survived by her children, Deborah (Allen) Herren, David (Lisa) Fanning, Danial Fanning, Denise (Chuck) Roeder, Timothy Fanning and Colonel Evans; her 17 grandchildren; her 24 great grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild; her sisters, Betty Ley, Linda (Nick) Nickson and Jackie Paulson.

In addition to her parents, Marlene was preceded in death by her son, David Gerhke; her granddaughter, Rachael Schmidt; her sisters, Patsy Nathans and Diana Frye and her brothers, Richard and James Willie.

Funeral services honoring Marlene's life will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. A visitation for Marlene will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Due to public health concerns, and in compliance with CDC guidelines, only 50 people will be permitted to enter the funeral home at one time. For the safety of our guests, you may be asked to wait outside. Social distancing will be maintained and those in attendance are required to wear a face covering. We thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.

