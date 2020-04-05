Kenosha News

Martha Boland (Munro) Germinaro

Obituary
Martha Boland (Munro) Germinaro, age 101 of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 30, 2020 at Froedtert South-Pleasant Prairie Campus.

She is survived by her children, Robert, (Jayne) Germinaro of Wausau, Nancy (Geoffrey) Moy of Fremont, CA and Michael Germinaro of Racine.

Funeral Services honoring Martha's life will be held at a later date. Complete obituary information will be made available on the Piasecki Funeral Home website.

Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Apr. 5, 2020
