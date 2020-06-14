Martha Borland (Munro) Germinaro
Martha Borland (Munro) Germinaro

Martha Borland (Munro) Germinaro, age 101 of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 30, 2020 at Froedtert South-Pleasant Prairie Campus.

She is survived by her children, Robert, (Jayne) Germinaro of Wausau, Nancy (Geoffrey) Moy of Fremont, CA and Michael Germinaro of Racine.

A Mass of Christian Burial honoring Martha's life will be held privately. Private Entombment will take place in All Saints Mausoleum. A visitation for Martha will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101

www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com



Published in Kenosha News on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Piasecki Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Piasecki Funeral Home
3720 39th Avenue
Kenosha, WI 53144
(262) 658-4101
