Martha Elizabeth "Betty" Westplate

1926-2020

Martha (Betty) Westplate, 94, of Pleasant Prairie went home to be with her Lord and Savior at the home of her daughter, Joanne and Dr. Peter Mariani on Friday, June 19, 2020.

Betty was born on May 26, 1926 in Frostburg, MD., the daughter of the late F. Earl and Ellen (Kroll) Kreitzburg.

Betty was educated at schools in Frostburg, MD graduating from Beall High School in 1944. She received her BS Degree in Commerce & Finance from Bucknell University in Lewisburg, PA in the class of 1948. After graduating, Betty came to Kenosha and was employed as a secretary at the headquarters of Howe Missionary Flying School in Kenosha. Later, Betty was employed as an accountant for Nash Motors.

On June 2, 1951, Betty married John Westplate of Kenosha, at Eckhart Baptist Church in Eckhart, MD.

In later years, Betty attended Carthage College and received a Teaching Certificate in Business Education. She worked as a substitute teacher for the Kenosha Unified Schools until her retirement.

Betty was active with Child Evangelism Fellowship along with her husband. She loved to play the piano and occasionally played at church. She really enjoyed reading, playing board games, doing puzzles and cross word puzzles.

Betty was a member of Crossway Community Church located in Bristol, WI.

Betty was known for her gentle, humble, and patient spirit, and she was loved by those who knew her. She was very devoted to her late husband, children, and grandchildren.

Betty is survived by her six children; Ron (Trudy) Westplate of Pleasant Prairie, WI, Janice (Jonathan) Engdahl of Chardon OH, Myron (Susan) Westplate of Lake City, MN, Joanne (Peter) Mariani of Pleasant Prairie, WI, Jayne (Rob) Ringel of Sheboygan, WI, and Jacquelyn (Alexx) Dungey of Carmel, IN. She is further survived by her 22 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and special nieces and nephews.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents in 1981, her husband John in 2014, and her sister Laurel Ellis in 2019.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Peter Mariani, Dr. Janet Chua, the Staff and Caregivers of The Addison in Pleasant Prairie and Hospice Alliance for their loving care.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private family memorial service will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family would suggest memorials to either Crossway Community Church or WVCY Ministries.

