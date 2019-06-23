Martha ""Virginia"" Graham

1939-2019

Martha "Virginia" Graham, 79, of Pleasant Prairie passed away on Wednesday June 19, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

Martha was born in rural Miss. She loved shopping, cooking good meals, and trips back down south to visit friends & family.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Charles M. Graham; son, Charles R. Graham; 2 grandchildren, Stefanie (Tony) Quinn of Kenosha, and Jenna Rae Graham of Hendersonville, Tenn. Martha was preceded in death by her son, Anthony Jay Graham in the early 90's.

Rest well in Heaven.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

