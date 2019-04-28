Martha E. Mattox

1935 - 2019

Martha E. (nee: Almond) Mattox, 83, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, surrounded with the love of family.

Martha was born in Elberton, Ga. on Sept. 18, 1935, to the late Jimmy and Lina (nee: Raiford) Mattox. She attended Blackwell Memorial High School. On Dec. 30, 1951, Martha was united in marriage with the love of her life, Marcus Haze Mattox, who preceded her in death on Sept. 11, 1999. She was employed for many years at American Motors until her retirement in 1988.

Growing up, she was a member of Doves Creek Baptist Church in Elberton, Ga. Upon moving to Kenosha, Wis., she became a member of Second Baptist Church. Among her interests, Martha enjoyed cooking and entertaining family and friends. Two people you could forever count on, Martha and Marcus "Haze" always had an open door policy at their home. Above all, Martha loved spending time with entire family.

Surviving are her children, Glen E. (Becky) Mattox, Marvin J. (Debi) Mattox, Sadie (Donavon) Woods, all of Kenosha; and Richard H. Mattox of Minneapolis, Minn.; grandchildren Damon, Darrick, Dana, Dustin, Dylan, Kayla, Kelsey, and Marcus Mattox, Destyni, and Taylor Vaughn, La'Kiwana, Akari, Donavon, Amir and Zyon Woods; 10 great-grandchildren; brothers, Clarence and Jimmy Joe Almond; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins – too numerous to mention all by name. Known for her heart of gold, others were drawn to her and became part of the family over the years, Kim and Evan Anderson, Benjamin Foster - she loved you all as her own.

In addition to her parents and husband, Martha was preceded in death by her beloved son, Rodney O. Mattox; grandson, Bryce Joseph Cairo; and sisters, Mabel Jordan and Mildred Almond

A Homegoing Celebration will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at 11 a.m. in Second Baptist Church, 3925 – 32nd Avenue in Kenosha, with Pastor Gerald Wilcoxen and Pastor Lawrence L. Kirby II officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. Viewing will be in the church on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

A heartfelt note of thanks to Allay Hospice and to all our relatives & friends for the compassionate care and support given in Martha's time of need. May God bless all of you!

To Ernestine Bush, Brenda Bednar, Jermale Younger, Cherelle Brown, Tina Tyler, Sandra White and Shauntel Cunningham, words cannot express the gratitude we have for your kind acts in caregiving of our Mother. May the Lord continue to work through you in blessing those who need assistance in caring for their loved ones.

- Glen, Richard, Marvin Mattox & Sadie Woods

