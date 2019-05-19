Martha Jane Waters

1932 - 2019

Martha Jane Waters, 86, died May 9, 2019, at the Addison of Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin.

Jane was born Dec. 8, 1932, to George Albert and Cecile Louise (Buckingham) Timberlake in Marion, Indiana. Jane received her RN degree from the Julia F. Burnham School of Nursing in Champaign, Ill. She married Thomas Miles Drije, in Danville, Ill., Nov. 16, 1955; they were married for 26 years. Jane enjoyed sailing on Lake Michigan, working at the Illinois State Psychiatric Institute in Chicago and adopting dogs that were no longer welcomed in their original home. Tom preceded Jane in death and she is survived by her two daughters, Rhoda (Rick Stevens) and Darcy (Randy Williams) as well as a nephew, Eric (Laurie) Kass and her niece, Wendy (Jim) Paley.

Jane married Theodore Darvin Waters Sr., Sept. 26, 1992, in Kenosha Wis., they were married for 23 years. They met when she had purchased a mastiff puppy from Ted in 1982, after Tom's death. She enjoyed her mastiff dogs, the opera, traveling and the views of Lake Michigan from her home. Ted Sr. preceded her in death as well as her step daughter, Jeanne (DuWayne) Chapman. She is survived by her stepsons, Ted Jr and Carl (Gail) Bordley.

Jane is also survived by her brother, Jim (Carolyn) Timberlake, her niece Leslie (Tom) Woodward; three nephews, Jeff Timberlake, Doug (Melissa) Timberlake and Eric (Annie) Timberlake as well as 12 great nieces and nephews.

In remembrance of Jane, please make a donation to any charity you deem worthy. A private memorial service will be held in Springfield, Illinois in June 9, 2019.