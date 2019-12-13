Martin "Marty" Aylward

August 5, 1950 - December 6, 2019

Martin "Marty" Aylward was called home Friday, December 6th, 2019 from Condell Hospital in Libertyville, IL. Marty was born in Chicago, IL on August 5th, 1950 to Vivian and Edward Aylward. He went to school in Mundelein, IL where he lived most of his life. In 1969 he was drafted into the Vietnam War. He chose to live on the beach in Hawaii instead. He was brought back to the mainland where he married and fathered a son (Travis) and a daughter (Corina).In the 70's he worked as a union laborer out of Kenosha's Local 237. He became a union journeyman carpenter and was a superintendent on many projects in Lake County, Illinois. He enjoyed camping in the Chequamegon Forest and working on his ex-wife, Elaine Mattson's, family farm in the 70's and 80's. He was an avid downhill skier. Martin always had a German Shepherd by his side. He was a gear head and a car racing enthusiast. He traveled to many tracks around the country. Road America in Elkhart Lake was his favorite. He enjoyed live music concerts. He once met Mick Jagger dressed incognito at a Bob Marley show. In his later years he enjoyed being a crew chief for BG Wood Racing. He made the best marinara and was a grill master.

He is survived by his children Travis and Corina, his dog Queeny, his grandchildren Marley, Phoenix, Livian, Liliah and Arvo, daughter-in-law Brigid Stubbs and son-in-law Gerard Ramos.

Come celebrate Marty's life on Saturday, December 14th at 7 pm at Ruffalo's on Sheridan Road.