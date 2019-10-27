Kenosha News

Martin Joseph Weidner

Obituary
Martin Joseph Weidner, 81 years old of Bristol, WI, formerly of Wheatland and Brighton, WI, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019.

A memorial visitation will be held from 3:00PM with a funeral service commencing at 7:00PM Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 1822 E Grand Ave, Lindenhurst, IL 60046. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH, 1055 Main St. Antioch, IL 60002. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Wisconsin Veterans Home, Union Grove, WI. For additional information, please call (847)-395-4000. Please sign the online guestbook for Marty at www.strangfh.com.
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Oct. 27, 2019
