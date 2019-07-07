Martin Kasos

1953 - 2019

Martin Kasos, 65, of Kenosha, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Clement J Zablocki VA Medical Center in Milwaukee.

Born in Chicago, IL, on August 2, 1953, he was the son of Raymond and Leona (Jaworski) Kasos.

On August 5, 1971, he joined the US Air Force and served until his honorable discharge on November 16, 1974.

On January 13, 1979, he married Regina Killian in Chicago. She preceded him in death on September 20, 2018. On June 27, 2019, he married Jaquelin Shaw at their home in Kenosha.

Martin proudly owned and operated his own printing company, Lake Graphics Incorporated. He was an active member of the Moose Lodge #155, and had a passion for music which led to him playing the guitar in a polka band. Above all else, he enjoyed spending time with his granddaughters.

Survivors include his wife, Jaqueline Kasos; two daughters, Dorene Kasos of Racine and Angela Kasos of Kenosha; two grandchildren, Lorelei Kasos and Delilah Kasos; his mother, Leona Kasos; and two sisters, Catherine (Frank) Antosz and Mary Sylve. He is further survived by other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Kasos; and a brother, Stephen Kasos.

Private services for Marty will be held at a later date. Interment will be private with full military honors.

