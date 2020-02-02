Martin Owen Schmidt

Martin Owen Schmidt, 67, went to heaven on January 22, 2020.

He is survived by his daughter, Kristy Schmidt, grandson, Eddie Cramer, sisters, Cindy DeLaat, Jane Schmidt, and Barb Mitchell. He was uncle to eight nephews, nieces, and 14 great nephews and great nieces. Marty was born in Elkhorn, Wisconsin. He lived most of his life in Eugene, Oregon. He drove forestry trucks until he took a job he really loved, being a school bus driver. He loved the interaction with children. The last five years he lived to Kenosha. He loved sports. He was a life-long fan of the Packers and the Braves. Marty lived his life with a great sense of humor that shown even through his final days.

His memorial service be on Saturday, February 8th, 2020 at 1 p.m., at Frieden's Church (5038 19th Ave).

