Martin S. Rangel

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations - Stephen P. Casey, Owner
3016 75th Street
Kenosha, WI
53142
(262)-653-0667
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Mark's Catholic Church
7117 – 14th Avenue
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Mark's Catholic Church
7117 – 14th Avenue
Obituary
Martin S. Rangel, age 34, of Kenosha passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Martin will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Friday, February 14, 2020 at St. Mark's Catholic Church (7117 – 14th Avenue). A visitation with the family will be held on Friday at the church from 11:00 A.M. until the time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated. A full obituary can be found on the Casey Family Options website.

Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Feb. 9, 2020
