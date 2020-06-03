Marvin A. Kohlstedt
Marvin A. Kohlstedt October 15, 1931 - May 31, 2020 Marvin A. Kohlstedt, age 88, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at his residence with his loving family by his side. He was born on October 15, 1931, the son of the late Elmer and Margaret (Voelzke) Kohlstedt. From March 6, 1952 until his honorable discharge from active service on February 19, 1954, Marvin served as CPL for our country in the United States Army. He was honored to receive the Korean Service Ribbon, United Nations Service Medal and the National Defense Service Medal. On August 8, 1965, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Zion, IL, he was united in marriage to Margaret Jaster. Marvin was an Assembler with AMC/Chrysler for over 33 years and a member of the U.A.W. Local 72. He was a Sunday School Teacher, a board member at Shoreland Lutheran High School, an officer and founding member of Abiding Word Lutheran Church, and a member of Mt. Zion Lutheran Church. Marvin enjoyed tending his fruit trees and extensive garden and he loved spending quality time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Marvin is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Margaret Kohlstedt; his children, Timothy (Alison) Kohlstedt, Theodore (Rebecca) Kohlstedt, Tracy Kohlstedt, Jeanette (James) Harris, Jennifer (Philip) Boll and Jessica (Robbin) Robbert; his twelve grandchildren; his three great grandchildren; his sisters, Irma Lagerman and Doris Delikat; his brother, Howard (Luella) Kohlstedt and many loving nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Elmer Kohlstedt. Funeral services honoring Marvin's life will be held privately. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Private interment will be held in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to the Martin Luther College, 1995 Luther Ct, New Ulm, MN 56073; Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary, 11831 N Seminary Dr, Mequon, WI 53092; Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, 5927 37th Avenue, Kenosha, WI 53142; and Shoreland Lutheran High School, 9026 12th Street, Somers, WI 53171, would be appreciated. Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services 3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101 www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com

